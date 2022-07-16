Community of Turmequé, Colombia, protest against mining project | News

The community and social groups of the municipality of Turmequé, in the department of Boyacá, in southern Colombia, marched against the coal mining company carried out by the Guadalupe company, for going against the agrarian vocation of the municipality.

In the peaceful protest, it was demanded that a coal mining project not be developed in a moorland area; Citizens demand the right to a healthy and contaminant-free environment.

The residents of Turmequé, in the province of Marquéz, reject the concession granted by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Chivor (Corpochivor) and the National Mining Agency (ANM) of Colombia for the exploration and exploitation of coal mineral in the rural area of ​​this municipality.

Chivor is a corporation that executes the national environmental policy, acting as an authority and seeking the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems in the southeast of Boyacá.

Federal authorities presented this Friday at a meeting convened by the Boyacá Regional Attorney’s Office the coal exploration and exploitation project in 720 hectares between the municipalities of Turmequé, Ventaquemada, Umbita and Villapinzón.

Recently, social and environmental leaders from Turmequé met with some authorities to express their disagreement with the situation and their concern about the imminent exploitation because the company would already have the permits and licenses.

According to Aura Quintana, municipal councilor for youth, the SAS Guadalupe is the one interested in exploiting coal within an area of ​​797 hectares, a situation that would greatly affect the paramo areas of Turmequé, Ventaquemada and Villapinzón (Cundinamarca).

For environmentalists, the municipal administration is advancing permits to open coal mines, committing an ecocide in the Paramo, by destroying water sources, flora and extinguishing fauna.

According to Marleny Muñoz, social and environmental leader of Turmequé, she and a good number of inhabitants of the region are concerned that Corpochivor has lifted the preventive measures it had against the mining company and therefore has the permits and licenses.

“We are a municipality in the páramo, I am very concerned that this company already has the title and the environmental license to work, the exploitation would be located in the Chinquira village, a sector that is characterized by having an unstable territory,” he described.

The environmental leader asserted that the full exploitation will have direct consequences on the population and ecosystems of the region, especially because heavy metals will be released that will affect water sources, plants and the quality of life of all the beings that inhabit the region. region.

