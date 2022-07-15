They ratify ruled in favor of a dignified death for an activist in Peru | News

The Supreme Court of Peru ratified on Thursday the previous sentence that subscribes the right to a dignified death to the activist Ana Estrada Ugarte, who suffers from a rare degenerative disease.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Repsol is fined for environmental damage in Ventanilla, Peru

The court confirmed the judgment of the Judiciary in the first instance, which allows Estrada Ugarte, who has suffered from polymyositis for more than 12 years and is bedridden, to practice euthanasia.

The Ombudsman’s Office classified both rulings as historic, however, it recalled that a hearing is still missing so that the procedure desired by the applicant can be carried out.

The Peruvian Justice recognized the activist’s right to a dignified death at the beginning of 2021 and ruled for her case that article 112 of the Penal Code would not apply, since it refers to the crime of mercy killing.

In this way, the judicial powers that have been in charge of this case until now recognized that Estrada Ugarte has the right to decide on the end of her life without being criminally prosecuted for that reason.

Likewise, the Peruvian justice ordered that an institutional protocol be developed that allows the plaintiff to exercise her desires in safe conditions.

Estrada, 45 years old, was able to lead a relatively normal life, even studying psychology and practicing for a time.

Over time her condition worsened, first she lost muscle strength and ended up bedridden due to polymyositis, a condition that is estimated to affect only seven out of every 100,000 people in the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source