President of the UN General Assembly visits Guatemala | News

The president of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Abdulla Shahid, began a visit to Guatemala on Thursday, where he will maintain a broad agenda of exchanges with the president and other high-ranking officials of that country.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on its Twitter account that for four days Shahid will participate in meetings to strengthen alliances in favor of peace, environmental protection, migration, gender equality and compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Abdulla Shahid initially met with Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro with the intention of promoting projects on climate change, walls of development and prosperity, and the White Seal program, a mechanism to motivate the management of SMEs in the Central American nation.

He also held a tripartite virtual meeting with the Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States, Rodolfo Sabonge.

Subsequently, Ambassador Shahid visited President Alejandro Giammattei to discuss world peace, the effects of war in Europe, global destabilization and the need to reform the United Nations System, starting with the Security Council.

The UN official thanked his interlocutor for leading “one of the countries that contributes the most to the United Nations peacekeeping forces and that now, for the first time, will also contribute to peacekeeping missions with police.”

For his part, Giammattei praised Mr. Shahid’s brilliant diplomatic career and his willingness to collaborate with Guatemala, while underlining the importance of receiving for the first time in history an acting president of the UN General Assembly.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



