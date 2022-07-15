Panamanian Alliance rejects government conditions for dialogue | News

The United People for Life alliance of Panama rejected on Wednesday the conditions set by the Government to establish a consensus dialogue.

Government of Panama calls for dialogue amid new protests

The country’s president, Laurentino Cortizo, planned the meeting for July 13 at 3:00 pm at the City of Knowledge with the Catholic Church as mediator to find “viable and feasible solutions to the problems that afflict society.”

The spokesman for the Alliance and also secretary general of the Association of Teachers of Panama (Asoprof), Fernando Ábrego, reported that the United People for Life Alliance “agrees to dialogue with the Government”, but with the prior consensus of “ table conditions.

“The mediator, the calls that the Government must make, the methodology, topics to discuss, place, date and time”, must be agreed upon by all the parties involved, stressed the leader of Asoprof.

Ábrego pointed out among the main concerns of the protesters that the Executive excluded the request to dedicate six percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) to health and education services.

The intervention took place at an impromptu press conference on Spain Avenue, attended by representatives of other unions that have been protesting in the Panamanian streets for weeks.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Anadepo rejected the dialogue and asked to keep “the Ombudsman as moderator of the table, so that it is not a creed, a religion or a social class that separates us.”

On the other hand, the general secretary of the builders’ union (Suntracs) said that those who are in the streets must come to an agreement with the government “to find a solution as soon as possible.”

The demonstrations that have occupied Panama in recent weeks demand, among other demands, the reduction of the price of fuel, food and medicine.

Although the president announced a general fuel subsidy and a reduction in state spending to minimize public debt, the unions considered that his modifications were “insufficient” and returned to the streets.





