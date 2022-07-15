What did the nationalization of copper represent for Chile? | News

Chileans commemorate this Friday a new anniversary of President Salvador Allende enacting the constitutional reform that allowed the nationalization of large-scale copper mining, described by the president himself as “the salary of Chileans.”

It was on July 11, 1971, when the National Congress approved, by unanimous vote, the constitutional amendment that made possible the total nationalization of copper, entitled Law No. 17,450.

And it is on July 15 of that year when Allende, in a ceremony at the Palacio de La Moneda accompanied by his cabinet and the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, signed the historic decree, the same one that was published a day later in the Official Gazette.

Background

Copper is considered the “main beam” of the Chilean economy because it is the main wealth and export resource of the South American country. However, at the beginning of the 20th century, the main copper deposits were exploited by US capital, which contributed almost nothing. to the Chilean state.

The idea of ​​recovering basic wealth was gaining awareness in Chilean public opinion at the beginning of the 1960s, in line with the processes of African decolonization and the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries, which fought for economic development of a nationalist type. , based on state ownership of the countries’ strategic wealth.

The issue was picked up by the presidential candidacies of Radomiro Tomic and Salvador Allende, who immediately after his electoral victory as head of the Popular Unity launched a process towards the nationalization and nationalization of copper mining. This process culminated in the promulgation of the constitutional reform that made possible the nationalization of the mineral.

On July 11, at a rally held in Rancagua in front of hundreds of miners, President Allende stated: “Chile is going to nationalize copper by virtue of a sovereign act. A sovereign act that is even enshrined in United Nations resolutions, that establish that countries have the right to nationalize their basic wealth”.

What is the importance of this sovereign act?

Allende defined in that same massive concentration the historical meaning that this act represented.

He stressed that the nationalization of copper represented the second national independence. In other words, the milestone in which Chile achieved its definitive economic independence was being witnessed, thus making a comparison with the Political Independence of 1818, recalled an article from the National Archives of Chile.

In an analysis published on the site elsiglo.cl, experts Orlando Caputo and Graciela Galarce argued that the nationalization of copper, carried out by Salvador Allende, “constitutes the most important economic, political and social transformation of the 20th century in Chile.”

Denationalization process

After the coup d’état against Allende, in September 1973, and with the installation of the Pinochet dictatorship, a process of denationalization of mining began that continued with subsequent governments already in democracy.

Caputo and Galarce, in the article “The Nationalization of Copper, the ‘Social Outburst’ and the Pandemic”, specified that “now, the large global mining companies that exploit the new and rich copper deposits in Chile, control around 70 percent cent of production. Despite this, copper resources, and particularly those of Codelco, have been fundamental in the functioning of the Chilean economy and to partially face social demands”.

In the article “And what happened to the nationalization of copper?”, published in La Izquierda Diario, it is proposed that copper, “if re-nationalized, can be used so that the State covers basic rights that today are national demands, such as education, pensions, salaries and health”.

However, the text points out, “the complacent position of the official parties towards the right and the business community clouds the vision of this path and pushes the workers to be the ones who pay for each fall or economic stagnation worldwide, with low wages. , precariousness and dismissals”.





