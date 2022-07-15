Office of the Ombudsman in Colombia condemns forced detentions | News

The Colombian Ombudsman’s Office condemned this Wednesday the arrest of at least 15 people, including minors, in the Alto Purare sector, Tame, in the department of Arauca.

The entity expressed its concern “its concern about the situation of systematic violence that the department of Arauca is going through, where illegal armed actors” promote confrontations that affect the population.

“In the last few hours, in the Alto Purare sector in Tame, at least 15 people close to reincorporation processes were detained, including minors. We demand respect for his life and integrity,” the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, reported on the incident.

In the last few hours, in Alto Purare, in #Tameat least 15 people close to reincorporation processes were detained.

Among those detained are minors. We demand respect for his life and integrity.

July 14, 2022

The municipal official, Juan Villate, confirmed the kidnapping of ex-guerrilla combatants in the process of reincorporation and added that “those responsible for the detention and disappearance of these people” are 20 armed men belonging to the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Carlos Camargo asked “the armed actors to respect the rights of the communities and compliance with International Humanitarian Law” above all because of the social risk that it implies for these communities vulnerable to forced displacement.

In addition, he recalled that since January 2 the country has experienced a “recruitment of clashes between illegal armed groups” and although they minimized the attacks during the electoral process, the offensive groups once again carried out “actions that put the population at risk. “.

Since then, the Ombudsman’s Office has been working on “security councils, territorial justice transition committees and subcommittees for prevention, protection and guarantees of non-repetition” to develop strategies that guarantee communal rights, as the statement points out.

Camargo asked the authorities to respond to the early warnings that the Ombudsman has issued for the territories of Arauca (and its urban and peri-urban areas), Arauquita, Saravena, Fortul and Tame, Puerto Rondón and Cravo Norte.

As a result of the violence in Aruaca, many citizens have confined themselves, especially those from the villages of El Temblador, Gran Bucare, Canoas, La Holanda and the La Esperanza indigenous reservation, where armed altercations were reported.





