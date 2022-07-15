Brazilian Congress approves amendment to create social subsidies | News

The Brazilian Parliament approved on Thursday an amendment that declares the country in a State of Emergency and authorizes social subsidies to favor the electoral image of Jair Bolsonaro.

This parliamentary ruse eludes the prohibitions of the electoral laws, which proscribe tendentious and opportunistic actions to benefit President Bolsonaro just a few months before the presidential elections.

The imposition of an exceptional state releases funds for subsidies in the Aid Brazil aid program, aimed at the poorest families and especially vulnerable women, who make up a public desired by Bolsonaro to reinforce the votes next October.

The National Congress closed, in this fifth-feira, the semester’s work with the promulgation of constitutional amendments 123/2022, which provides for an increase in Auxílio Brasil and grants financial aid to truckers and taxi drivers; to 124/2022, which ensures the salary floor gives sickness;�� pic.twitter.com/N4UxGf50Fl

– Rodrigo Pacheco (@rodrigopacheco)

July 14, 2022

The package, for example, increases the amount of aid up to 600 reais (115 dollars).

Bolsonaro justified the measure with the 12 percent inflation suffered by the country due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, without further analysis.

The dome of Bolsonaro’s supporters does not hide the intention of supporting the candidate in power, despite 10 percent unemployment and the 33 million people who go hungry, as they themselves have acknowledged.

Despite having denounced the electoral and transitory nature of the economic benefits, the majority of the opposition to Bolsonaro voted in favor of the amendment to help people “in a state of social calamity”, typical of the management of the acting president. .

The newly declared State of Emergency will be valid until the end of the year and on that date the subsidies associated with it will be cancelled.

The other weighty candidate, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is ahead of all voting intention polls in the South American giant.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



