New migrant caravan leaves from southern Mexico | News

A hundred migrants of various nationalities left on Thursday for the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, in order to request the documentation that allows them to reach the United States border.

Mexico urges the US to regularize and give certainty to migrants

The tour began at the immigration regularization offices of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, Chiapas after spending several days in the surrounding area waiting for authorization.

It is estimated that the marches and protests in front of the institution pressured the authorities to give the transit permit, a process that they slow down in exchange for dollars that these migrants do not have.

The route of about 16 hours walking is done under the sun and temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius along about 50 kilometers of asphalt that separate the towns of Tapachula to Huixtla.

In an attempt to survive, several Haitian migrants got into an altercation with vendors in the city center over the sales space.

In this regard, the president of the Citizen Committee in Defense of Naturalized and Afro-Mexicans, Wilner Metelus, asked the Tapachula authorities to intervene.

In the last week, several caravans of migrants have been reported leaving Tapachula with a 30-day temporary permit that gives them a range of time to request asylum at the US border.

All this happens in a political context where the presidents of Mexico and the United States discuss their immigration policies based on factors such as the need for migrants in the North American nation for service jobs.

The current migratory wave that Latin America is experiencing is encouraged by the impact of the pandemic, the economic and fuel crisis around the world.

The caravans face the route with economic shortages and, in many cases, physical wear and tear due to the requirements of the land crossings between countries.





