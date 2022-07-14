Nicaraguans describe Daniel Ortega’s management as positive | News

More than 85 percent of Nicaraguans positively rate the current administration of President Daniel Ortega.

Nicaraguan President Ratifies Sandinismo’s Defense of Sovereignty

According to the results of the public opinion monitoring system, presented by the company M&R Consultores, 85.3 percent of Nicaraguans rate their management capacity positively.

At another point, 81.8 percent of those surveyed indicated that they were satisfied with public services. In this sense, 88.8 percent of those consulted expressed themselves in favor of public education, highways (88.1), public health (86.8), transportation (86.1) and electricity (86.1).

The data corresponding to the second quarter of this year rate the work of the Nicaraguan president with 77.3 percent approval and 80.6 percent said that the Government of Daniel Ortega gives them hope.

They also revealed that 70.2 percent of those surveyed affirmed that Daniel Ortega leads the country in the right direction, for his part, 77.6 percent indicated the head of state, pointing out that he works for the interests of the population in general, and 71.3 percent said that he seeks unity. and reconciliation among Nicaraguans.

According to the study by M&R Consultores, 74 percent of those surveyed have a positive image of President Ortega.

Likewise, the results of the survey reflect that 75.8 percent of those surveyed consider that there is more security in Nicaragua compared to five years ago, qualifying the work of the National Police as positive with 73.3 and 81.6 recognizing the degree of professionalism of the police institution.





