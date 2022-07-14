Haiti reports 89 deaths by gang members in the last week | News

The NGO National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddh) reported on Wednesday that 89 people have died in Haiti in the last week as a result of clashes between criminal gangs.

Gang Violence Worsens Food Insecurity in Haiti

So far it has been reported that “at least 89 people were killed and another 16 are missing”, in addition “74 wounded by bullets or white weapons” and 127 houses destroyed, detailed the Rnddh.

The clashes have been taking place since July 7 in the Cité-Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince where the armed gangs G-9 and G-PEP (Fanmi and Alye) are violently vying for control of the territory.

89 dead with 21 charred and 16 people carrying disparate; This is the bilan presented by the RNDDH concerning the war of gangs in Cité Soleil. On the other hand, 74 blessés by balles et par arme blanche, 127 houses set on fire or destroyed by des engins lourds, selon l’organisme.

— Radio Télé Métronome (@Radio_Metronome)

July 13, 2022

The organization also pointed out the inactivity and/or complicity of the Haitian National Police (HNP) and other government organizations in the face of the situation in the country.

By the way, the statement consists of a complaint against the National Equipment Center (CNE) for providing “the G-9 and Fanmi and Alye with heavy machinery to destroy houses and build a passageway to the Jean Pierre redoubt.”

�� The RNDDH has published aujourd’hui a 1st bilan of the gang war in Cité Soleil. 89 morts dont 21 carbonisés ont été recensés. 16 individuals sont portés disparus et 74 autres ont été blessés, a fait savoir… pic.twitter.com/0hwTnkT28o

— AlterNews (@AlterNewsOnline)

July 13, 2022

For his part, the head of the local Médecins Sans Frontières mission, Mumuza Muhindo, asked the gangs for permission to safely access the occupied territory to provide aid.

He pointed out that colleagues from the organization declare having seen burned and decomposing corpses on the roads on the way to Cite Soleil, a fact that the Rnddh also denounced.

��Haiti ����

⚠️Due to the armed clashes in the Cité Soleil neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, thousands of people are trapped without drinking water, food or medical attention.@MSF

— Doctors Without Borders Mexico (@MSF_Mexico)

July 13, 2022

While the G-9 and G-PEP gangs dispute the Cite Soleil territory, other gangs maintain their control over the route that connects the capital with the south of the country without the intervention of the police authority.

The current situation in Haiti represents a social chaos that, fueled by the consequences of the pandemic, the crisis of access to fuel and basic necessities, causes a high number of internally displaced persons and migrants by sea and clandestinely.





