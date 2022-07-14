President Nicolás Maduro ponders AMLO’s attitude towards Biden | News

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday expressed his admiration for Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s strong, clear and diplomatic stance during talks with his counterpart Joe Biden, during a recent visit to the United States.

“Extraordinary meeting of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with President (Joe) Biden, it is historic, as I see it (…) on all issues of economic life, migration, social life, the relationship politics between the United States and Mexico,” Maduro emphasized.

During a live program on state television, Nicolás Maduro asked the Mexican ambassador in Caracas present, Leopoldo de Gyves, to convey to López Obrador the admiration of all of Venezuela, calling him “president of dignity and truth.” ”.

In the middle of his visit to the US, AMLO called for the expansion of temporary work visa programs for migrants from his country and from Central America.

López Obrador insisted that they should “order the migratory flow and allow the arrival in the United States of workers, technicians and professionals from different disciplines, Mexicans and Central Americans, with temporary work visas.”

On the other hand, he revived one of Biden’s unfulfilled electoral promises by reminding him of the need to regularize immigrants who for years have contributed to the development of the northern country without hope of a change in status.

We must act together, AMLO urged Biden because we are living in difficult times in the face of the consequences of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which have deepened the economic and inflationary crisis at the international level.

Reports indicate that migratory flows formed the central theme of the conversations, while the pain of the relatives of the dozens of migrants who died of suffocation inside a trailer in Texas, victims of indiscriminate human trafficking, is still fresh.

