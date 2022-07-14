Chilean Senate approves new extension of the state of emergency | News

The Chilean Senate approved on Wednesday the third extension to the State of Emergency Constitutional Exception in the southern macrozone of that country, with 36 votes in favor and two abstentions, after being dispatched by the Chamber of Deputies.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chilean Chamber rejects accusation against Interior Minister

With this decision, the norm is extended for 15 more days in the Region of La Araucanía, the provinces of Arauco and Biobío, immersed in a cycle of ungovernability, violent acts and disturbances.

“The figures again show that this complementary measure is useful to prevent acts of violence, which globally have been reduced by more than 33 percent,” Izkia Siches, Minister of the Interior, told the Chamber.

APPROVED✅| Chamber of the Senate approved by 36 votes in favor and 2 abstentions, official letter to extend the validity of the emergency constitutional state of exception, in the Region of La Araucanía, and the provinces of Arauco and Biobío.

▶ pic.twitter.com/XdHs5pHhIu

– Chilean Senate (@Senado_Chile)

July 13, 2022

The restrictions have been in force since May 17, focused mainly on the control of roads and other land communication routes.

Analysts assure that the bulk of the tragedy is part of the Mapuche conflict, a dispute between the indigenous group and the State for the claim of ancestral lands that today are exploited by large agricultural and forestry companies.

For this reason, during the last year there has been a proliferation of sabotage of agricultural machinery and ranches, with burning and confrontations with firearms that have caused deaths and injuries.

Prior to the vote, the Mapuche leader Aucan Huilcaman lamented that “the government of President Gabriel Boric has allowed itself to be pressured by right-wing political parties and business economic groups, which have irregularly and illegally acquired land assets in the southern macrozone or in the Mapuche to establish the State of Constitutional Exception”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source