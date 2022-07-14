Brazilian Congress allows Bolsonaro to increase social spending | News

Brazil‘s Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved a plan proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro to increase public spending to an estimated $41.2 billion ($7.7 billion) three months before presidential elections.

With this project, taxes will be reduced, economic aid will be granted to workers, and the purchase of food for vulnerable people with little economic solvency will be increased.

Although the opposition parties to Bolsonaro, such as the PT, recognize the measure as a strategy of the president given his low probability of re-election to the high post, they voted in favor of the measures so that Brazilians have access to government aid.

With the support of the ruling party and the opposition, the Chamber of Deputies approved the Constitutional Amendment Project that will allow Bolsonaro to use (two months before the elections and up to one month after going to the polls) US$7.5 billion in social benefits that he had denied in pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5MYxZ1jYcQ

Until the end of this year, the Bolsonaro government will apply free transportation for the elderly, and will raise the monthly aid to vulnerable families within the Aid Brazil program from 400 to 600 reais (from 75 to 112 dollars).

Meanwhile, the temporary bonus for self-employed truckers will be 1,000 reais (187 dollars) and taxes on ethanol will be reduced as a measure to support the taxi driver union.

In Diadema on Saturday Lula denounced the electoral use of money that Bolsonaro had denied during the pandemic, but recommended that the population withdraw the money to feed themselves in the face of the economic crisis and that when voting they give them “a banana”. pic.twitter.com/ydCjhpzGDl

The plan was approved with 469 votes in favor and 17 against to be applied as a “state of emergency“, because the Electoral Law vetoes the possibility of creating new government plans in election years.

For former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers’ Party (PT), the new measure demonstrates “the fear of the people’s vote” that the current government possesses after an exhausting administration.

On July 8, the Statment Research Department published data with the intention to vote for the Brazilian presidential elections that “gives Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as a favorite” with support “between 39% and 45% of those surveyed.”





