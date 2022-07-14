Colombia presents to the UN plan for transitional justice | News

The quarterly report of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia will be presented this Thursday before the United Nations (UN) Security Council to address the particularities of the Final Agreement.

Said document contemplates “reintegration, guarantees of personal security and transitional justice” as well as a view from the rights of women, girls and ethnic peoples.

The document will be presented by the Vice President and Foreign Minister, Marta Lucía Ramírez, who will be accompanied by Ambassador Guillermo Fernández de Soto and the Presidential Adviser for Stabilization, Juan Carlos Vargas.

This meeting takes place in a context where Colombian society awaits the inauguration of the incoming President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez, who have promised to stop the lineage of armed conflict.

The president of the Truth Commission, Father Francisco de Roux, and the head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, will also attend the conclave.

For her part, the Colombian foreign minister will participate in the Arria Formula Meeting, “A historic year for a future in peace: transitional justice in Colombia”, a debate planned by Ireland, Norway and Colombia for the afternoon.

This space, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, was designed for the “Integral System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition” and the “publication of the Report of the Commission for the Clarification of the Truth.”

“The Member States of the UN, Permanent Observers, United Nations entities and civil society organizations” will join this debate together with “Father de Roux, Professor Juana Acosta and a social leader from Cauca representing Bogotá”, the statement details.

Transitional justice in Colombia also has the support of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, who recognizes the Truth Commission as a key factor for the country’s objectives.

This is a transit entity created in 2016 after the signing of the Peace Agreement to allow a dialogue between the State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP).

The process is essential for Colombians who have lived in the midst of an armed conflict for more than 50 years and who are still looking for reasons and data about the loss of family and friends.

The left-wing coalition Historical Pact seems to be the Colombian hope that promised during its presidential campaign to continue with the dialogues to ensure that the Peace Agreement has a real impact on the nation.

