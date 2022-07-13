Emergency declared due to drought in several Mexican municipalities | News

The National Water Commission (Conagua) of Mexico declared this Tuesday the beginning of an emergency stage due to the intense drought that plagues the basins of the Aztec country and affects more than 570 municipalities, through a statement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

The institution assures that the state of drought in Mexico is characterized in this 2022 by presenting itself in the “modalities of severe, extreme and exceptional”, for which it agreed to adopt “transitory and concerted” provisions with the beneficiaries of the liquid, in order to supply water for domestic and public use in urban areas.

“The temporary limitation of existing water rights is foreseen, through the provisional reduction of volumes to users of the basins that are in a drought condition (…) in order to supply water for domestic and urban use to the populations that are without this resource”, the government entity stressed in its report.

A recent study by the Mexico Drought Monitor indicated that until June 30, at least 571 municipalities reported some degree of drought, which represents about 23.2 percent of the country in that situation.

The data in this report also reflected that the states of Sonora, Aguascalientes and Baja California are the most affected by a drought that varies from moderate to exceptional, since 100 percent of their municipalities suffer its effects.

It is followed by the state of Chihuahua, which registers a drought in 64 of its 67 municipalities, which represents 95.5 percent of that locality; likewise, Coahuila Durango and Guanajuato present affectations in 94.7, 79.5 and 71.7 percent of their territories.

Given the drastic reduction in “the volumes of water stored in dams, putting the supply of drinking water at risk”, the Mexican government prioritizes the implementation of comprehensive projects through joint actions with social, industrial and agricultural sectors.

The first alert about the drought in Mexico was made by Conagua in August 2021. However, in April of this year the period of that agreement ended. Given the continuous exposure of the country to this severe hydrometeorological phenomenon, it was decided to establish the start of the emergency for this 2022.

