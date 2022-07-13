UN reaffirms support for government and indigenous dialogue in Ecuador | News

The United Nations Organization (UN) reiterated on Tuesday its willingness to advise the dialogue process between the Ecuadorian government chaired by Guillermo Lasso and the indigenous movements that will begin next Wednesday.

Dialogue on unemployment demands in Ecuador enters a new phase

During a meeting with the Vice Minister of Government, Homero Castanier, the UN conflict prevention and peacebuilding advisor, Kenneth Gluck, and the UN resident coordinator in Ecuador, Markus Behrend, ratified their support for the exchange process derived from the Act for Peace that put an end to the national strike that lasted 18 days.

The demonstrations were coordinated by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), together with the Council of Evangelical Indigenous Peoples and Organizations of Ecuador (Feine) and the National Confederation of Peasant, Indigenous and Black Organizations (Fenocin).

��Kenneth Gluck, Advisor on Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding at @ONU_en and Markus Behrend, resident coordinator in charge of @ONUecuador they visited the deputy minister @hcastanierj to support the dialogue process resulting from the signing of the ‘Act for Peace’. pic.twitter.com/3qqK2twsUo

The people responded to the call and took to the streets for 18 days, in a process that ended with the government’s acceptance to negotiate with the protesters based on the attention and resolution of ten problems faced by Ecuadorians, especially , those who lived in situations of greater food and economic insecurity.

Among the demands they highlight lowering and maintaining the price of fuel, credits, debt moratoriums, control of the prices of agricultural products, stopping privatization in strategic sectors, increasing the budget for education and health, among others.

It is worth mentioning that these points were delivered to the Executive since last year, but they were practically ignored by the Lasso government.

The talks between the leaders of the demonstrations and the State should begin this Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference, an institution that will mediate this exchange that should last approximately 90 days.

The process will be carried out through ten technical tables that will address the topics of Targeting subsidies, Public and private Banking, Productive Development, Employment and labor rights, Energy and natural resources, Collective Rights and Higher Education, Protection of national investments and Price control. , Access to Health and Safety.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



