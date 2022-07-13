Argentina formalizes agreement with Cuba on agricultural cooperation | News

The Argentine government formalized this Tuesday a cooperation agreement with Cuba in agricultural matters, through publication in the Official Gazette, which will initially last five years and seeks to promote productive capacity in this sector.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye will address kyiv grain trade

Both nations agreed to cooperate through the exchange of “technical information, documentation, research results and experts in order to reciprocally train their technicians.”

Likewise, both Argentina and Cuba “have a shared aspiration to develop a broad and effective cooperation in agricultural, livestock and food matters in a mutually beneficial way.”

The agreement, which was signed on January 6 and which came into force on June 23, will be automatically renewed until both countries decide.

This joint collaboration establishes cooperation ties in the fields of agriculture and products of plant origin, livestock and products of animal origin, food, technology transfer and investments in the agri-food sector.

Some of the underlined elements recognize cooperation for the improvement and production of crops such as grains, corn, rice, beans and soybeans and fruit trees such as bananas and mangoes, although the agreement also indicates the use of agrochemicals.

The resolution has taken into account “the close ties” between both peoples, the exchange between experts and the training of professionals and technicians.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source