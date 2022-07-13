Uruguay denies refuge to Macri’s former adviser investigated in Argentina | News

A Uruguayan Court of Appeals led by the judge of first instance, Adriana Chamsarian, denied on Tuesday the request for political refuge that Fabián Pepín Rodríguez Simón presented in that country, an advisor between 2015 and 2019 to former Argentine President Mauricio Macri.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Uruguay appeals suspension of anticovid vaccination in children

Rodríguez Simón currently has an international arrest warrant pending, because since the end of 2019 he has been investigated in Argentina for cases of extortion against businessmen and opposition politicians, including the Indalo Group, which manages the media.

In the ruling on the application presented before this instance, the Court underlined that it coincides with the previous verdict and the Refugee Commission (Core), in relation to the fact that “it does not appear that the Judicial Power of his country persecutes him and/or does not It gives you minimal guarantees to defend yourself.”

[Blindaje mediático] �� Nice week for him #macrismo: Pepin Rodriguez Simón, very close to jail. A court of appeals in Uruguay rejected the request for political refuge made by the Parlasur deputy, former adviser to #Macri #pro #pepin

– Virtual Peronist Youth (@jpv_ok)

July 12, 2022

“He is not in a situation of vulnerability that merits recognition of his status as a refugee, since his fears are not well founded and it is appreciated that the judicial requirements of the Argentine Republic that fall on him are not arbitrary or illegitimate, on the contrary, they are related to with the activity of the competent judicial function in a sovereign and democratic State”, highlighted the resolution.

The refusal of the Uruguayan Justice leaves Rodríguez Simón with few resources to avoid a possible extradition trial to return him to Argentina; however, his fate is in the hands of the government decision and he can still avail himself of the option of filing an appeal before the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ).

At the end of 2020, Macri’s former adviser settled in Uruguay, from where he requested political asylum that was denied. However, the Argentine federal judge, María Servini, declared him in absentia, after he himself announced that he would not present himself to offer the statements for which he had been summoned in his native country.

In this sense, Servini alluded that the former official “gave ample public evidence of his intention to withdraw from Justice, which was ratified by his defense attorney on May 18, 2021.” The Argentine magistrate described her initiative to request refuge in Uruguay as a delaying maneuver.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source