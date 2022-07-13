Latin America

They record a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Easter Island, Chile | News

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was recorded this Tuesday in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, 698 kilometers southeast of the city of Hanga Roa, on the Chilean Easter Island, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the entity, the tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, before which the local authorities decided to activate the tsunami warning in the region.

The National Emergency Office of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security (Onemi) of the South American country places the magnitude of the earthquake at 6.3.

According to SHOA, earthquake 6.3, located 699 km northwest of Easter Island, does not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the coast of Chile.

July 12, 2022

He also added that the event does not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the coast of Chile.

Onemi also did not report damage to people, alteration to basic services or infrastructure as a result of the earthquake.

Hours later, a second earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred 700 kilometers northwest of Easter Island, at 3:43 p.m. (local time), which also did not meet the conditions for a tsunami.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

