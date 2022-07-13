Panamanian unions extend strike and demand responses from the Government | News

Various Panamanian unions and guilds grouped in the People United for Life alliance extended their days of protest on Tuesday, demanding concrete answers from the Government about the tense social situation and the inflation that the country is experiencing.

The strike, which covers several provinces of the Central American nation such as Panama City (capital), Santiago de Veraguas, Chiriquí and Colón, among others, occurs against the high prices of fuel and the basic family basket, and due to the poor management of the cabinet headed by President Laurentino Cortizo.

Who is required to respond to 32 lawsuits filed and not limit himself to the recently applied freeze on fuel prices and the announcement of a similar measure to a dozen products in the basic basket.

In this sense, the general secretary of the National Single Union of Workers in the Construction and Similar Industries (Suntracs), Saúl Méndez, stressed that “the accumulated problems are the result of a neoliberal model imposed by the economic elites and seven governments. successive of traditional parties that profit from the needs of the people”; and he made a call to remain united, disciplined and firm in claiming a decent life for all.

Concentrated in the vicinity of the National Assembly, they also demanded better wages and working conditions in the education and health sectors; sectors that found support in their call to extend the strike for 48 hours starting this Wednesday in the Interior Transportation Council (Contradin), of Chiriquí and other union organizations.

By the way, from the Association of Doctors, Dentists and Related of the Social Security Fund (Amoacss), they avoided that the executive has not convened a dialogue table with representatives of the different sectors.

“Solutions have not been proposed to the working conditions of health and education; no containment measures regarding public spending; Nor is there talk of a reduction in medicines and the supply of supplies and medicines to the country’s hospitals,” they pointed out.

For his part, the leader of the National Central of Workers of Panama (CNTP), Alfredo Graell, said they will continue to pressure the Cortizo administration to comply with all demands and ratified the union and people’s unity, already tired of the poor management of successive governments.

To which Fernando Ábrego, secretary of the Association of Teachers of Panama (Asoprof), added that “this march is already historic because it demonstrated the organizational capacity and how much progress can be made in unity”, while insisting on the teachers’ claim so that at least six percent of the Gross Domestic Product is allocated to the education system.

Meanwhile, Marcela Galindo de Obarrio, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (Cciap), maintained that “it is unacceptable to incur more public debt to finance the cost of the State’s operation, especially in the face of an increase in the workforce Without justification”.

Regarding this, the Panamanian Government announced austerity measures on Tuesday, such as the reduction of ten percent of the state workforce; and the start of a voluntary retirement program for public sector employees.





