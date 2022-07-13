Argentina reports that trade with Brazil grows 46 percent | News

Argentine authorities reported on Tuesday that bilateral trade with Brazil had a growth of 46 percent last June in year-on-year terms, which led to a volume of 2,937 million dollars.

According to the Argentine Chamber of Commerce, there was an increase in exports and imports, while the trade deficit for the country was 248 million million.

The agency specified that sales to Brazil last June registered an increase of 38.2 percent compared to June 2021, when they totaled 1,345 million dollars.

According to statistics, trade between Brazil and Argentina has left a negative effect for the latter country in the first six months as a result of growth of 17.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

This negative balance was for 1,344 million dollars, while imports from Brazil increased by 33.3 percent. For its part, the trade deficit for Argentina was 248 million, a situation not observed since 2018.

Argentina was positioned among the first and largest suppliers of Brazil and also among the main buyers of Brazil, occupying the third place.

According to a statement on the platform Page 12 of July 3, bilateral trade between Argentina and Brazil was 2,003 million dollars in the sixth month of the year, 80.3 percent higher than the value obtained in 2020, when it was 1,111 million. .

