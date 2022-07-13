Lula assures in Brasilia that the country will be rebuilt | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, assured this Tuesday during a public act in Brasilia, capital of that nation, that the country will move forward again and will rebuild itself.

“This country will be rebuilt, you can be sure. I want the people with the same energy and drive that I have to recover Brazil. We have already shown that this country has the capacity. I was the only president invited eight times to the G8,” said the former president.

Who urged his followers not to fall for provocations and incitements to political violence by supporters of the current president Jair Bolsonaro, after the murder of a PT militant; and he stated that this fact is the result of the hatred spread by the current ultra-right-wing, arms-oriented Executive.

“I never mentioned campaign violence. However, Brazil has changed. They are trying to turn electoral campaigns into a war,” the former president stressed.

In this sense, the candidate that most polls give as the favorite for the elections next October, affirmed that the South American country has the capacity to return to growth, generate jobs, increase the quality of education and other lines of the developing.

“This country has to grow again and create jobs, improve the quality of education. Go back to strong family farming to produce food for the Brazilian people. I don’t want people to just eat or dine, I want them to have the right to study.” , to travel, to have leisure. We are going to end hunger again, “added the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT).

The leader arrived in the capital on Tuesday where he will stay for two days, during which he is expected to hold meetings with political and social leaders.

