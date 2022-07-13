They find two other people reported missing in Colombia | News

The Colombian Search Unit for Missing Persons (UBPD) found two other people alive on Wednesday in the cities of Bogotá and Popayán, in the south of the country.

Local media detail that with these two people there are seven found alive, to which are added 506 bodies of victims of the armed conflict since its creation in 2017; as well as in 150 deliveries of victims’ bodies to their families.

On this occasion, Darío was able to hug his brother again in Bogotá, after not seeing him since May 2020, when armed men forced him along with other young people from the municipality of San Antonio, south of Tolima, to get into a truck.

Regarding the Peace Agreement, he pointed out that “by deactivating them, there is hope not only for one, but for many who I know would also like to see a family member at the time, because I know they are lost like me. It is that one is asked do you have a family and one says I don’t have one, even if one knows where the family member is, one cannot because of fear, for one thing or another, one cannot run amok because there are sequels, many sequels ” .

Meanwhile, in Popayán, department of Cauca, an Afro-descendant father was reunited with his wife and two daughters after the family disintegrated in 1993 in the midst of a context of violence and forced recruitment by armed groups that disputed control of the area where he lived.

After suffering forced displacement, the father decided to emigrate to an unknown destination to protect his integrity; He wandered for more than 25 years, being the victim of new displacements in the departments of Caquetá, Tolima, Huila and Putumayo, as a result of clashes between armed groups.

In addition, he was kidnapped and subjected to forced labor by groups that exercised territorial control in the department of Caquetá.

The UBPD, a state entity that has the mandate to direct and coordinate the humanitarian and extrajudicial search for disappeared persons in the context of the armed conflict; integrates together with the Truth Commission, and the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), the Comprehensive System for Peace.

