Register more than 50 deaths due to clashes in Haiti | News

The mayor of the Cité Soleil commune, in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, Joël Janéus, reported this Monday more than 50 dead and at least a hundred injured as a result of the confrontation between armed gangs, which began last Friday.

Janéus reported, quoted by Le Nouvelliste, that “the number has increased. There are at least 52 deaths, including about 40 in the camps of the opposing groups, G-9 and G-Pep.” In addition, he asserted that among those who died They are young people who had no ties to the gangs.

Regarding the number of wounded, so far, he indicated that it rose to 110 and that “the majority are members of the population fleeing the fighting.” The official added that several wounded are in serious condition.

@BINUH_UN regrette et condamne encore une fois ces énièmes affrontements entre des gangs armés who ont caused aujourd’hui la terreur dans les zones de Bas Delmas, Croix des Missions, Santo, Tabarre, even dans la commune de Cité Soleil.

— BINUH (@BINUH_UN)

July 9, 2022

“The commune has no police, no justice of the peace. The State must return, we must implement projects to give alternatives to these young people who kill each other”, warned the authority.

The mayor added that the residents of the village report damages in the water service, as well as in several products of the basic family basket.

Given the situation, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Binuh) lamented these umpteenth clashes between armed gangs that caused terror in the areas of Bas Delmas, Croix-des-Missions, Santo, Tabarre, as well as in the commune of Cité Soleil.

Aujourd’hui, the @BINUH_UN RSSG met the Protecteur du Citoyen et son équipe to discuss the degradation of the security situation and the abuse of the rights of men by gangs.

— BINUH (@BINUH_UN)

July 8, 2022

“We call on all armed individuals to immediately stop their acts of violence, to allow free passage for emergency medical services, and we encourage the national authorities to guarantee the protection of the civilian population,” the agency said.

The gang war has intensified in Haiti in recent months, the clashes have so far left some 200 dead, half of them civilians, and more than 30,000 displaced.





