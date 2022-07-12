President of Venezuela receives credentials from ambassadors | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Monday the credentials of the designated ambassadors of the Republics of Suriname, Rwanda, Saint Lucia and Cambodia, at the headquarters of the Miraflores Palace, located in Caracas (capital).

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Gustaff Rasiman, cordially spoke with the Venezuelan president about the need to advance existing cooperation relations between the two countries, as well as the opening of new projects through the exchange of experiences and commercial strengthening.

For the Republic of Rwanda, the permanent representative of that country to the United Nations (UN) and Ambassador Claver Gatette, reviewed with the Venezuelan dignitary the current cooperation map and the areas of joint work that both nations could support in the future, such as part of the Bolivarian peace diplomacy.

For his part, the designated ambassador of Saint Lucia, Peter Lansiquot, will ratify during his diplomatic management the strength of the ties of brotherhood and solidarity between both nations, in keeping with the willingness of the governments to further consolidate alliances, mainly of a energy, with the reactivation of Petrocaribe.

The Ambassador of Cambodia, Ban Borom, also delivered her credentials to President Maduro. Her presence in the South American country ratifies the will to continue consolidating cooperation ties; besides that it is the recognition of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the legitimate Government of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan head of state was accompanied by the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Carlos Farías; the vice minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Licausi; the first combatant, Cilia Flores; the executive vice president, Delsy Rodríguez and personalities linked to the Venezuelan military field.

Decoration to the Ambassador of Türkiye in Venezuela

The Venezuelan president imposed the Order Francisco de Miranda Generalissimo Degree in its First Class, to the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Sevki Mutevellioglu, for his contribution to the ties of brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation at the highest level between both nations.

Mutevellioglu thanked the decoration and cataloged it as an act of respect and recognition for his country, recalled the historic event where he met the Venezuelan president during a visit to Türkiye in 2017, and recognized Maduro’s work throughout his administration. “I was at the head of a great statesman and an extraordinary team,” said the ambassador.

Mutevellioglu stressed that his appointment “was a blessing and a wonderful professional experience”, and highlighted that in these years great steps have been taken in the growth of commercial relations that reached 850 million dollars in 2021; as well as in the field of culture, with the launch of socio-cultural exchange projects through the Turkish Cooperation Agency, in which artists from both countries have participated.

At the same time, the ambassador maintained that bilateral relations are stronger than ever and assured that “Türkiye is against any type of foreign intervention and unilateral coercive sanctions.”

For his part, the Venezuelan president thanked the ambassador in Venezuela for his efforts and offered the eternal friendship of the Venezuelan people towards Mutevellioglu.

The head of state acknowledged that these years have been difficult because “they have been the imperial onslaught against Venezuela”, but he has had the support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ambassador Sevki Mutevellioglu.

President Maduro also stressed that the strengthening of bilateral relations between Venezuela and Türkiye has been possible thanks to the diplomat’s management and said that it demonstrates “the need to join forces to create a dialogue of diversity and development.”

Recently, Maduro met in Türkiye with his counterpart Erdogan to analyze the levels of economic-commercial cooperation and draw new trade routes between the two nations, proposing to increase the trade balance from 850 million dollars to 3,000 million dollars in the coming years.





