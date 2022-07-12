Venezuelan president holds meeting with president of Conmebol | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting on Monday with the president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Alejandro Domínguez, to strengthen the development of this sport in the nation.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Government, and was attended by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez; the first combatant, Cilia Flores; the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mervin Maldonado; as well as the president of the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF), Jorge Giménez.

During his visit to the country, Domínguez “proposed the organization of the 2023 South American Pre-Olympic Games in Venezuela,” Conmebol highlighted through its Twitter account.

For his part, Giménez asserted that “they gave us an important challenge of being the organizers of the next pre-Olympic, I think we are going to show the world and South America that we are up to the commitment.”

The meeting with the Venezuelan head of state took place after Domínguez participated in the event “1 year of United Soccer. Promises Fulfilled ”, in which FVF authorities delivered the memory of his management during the period July 2021 and July 2022.

“Next year -as Conmebol- we begin a new cycle, we are going to be much closer, we are going to invest much more and we are going to be much more competitive (…) We need Venezuelan soccer to challenge itself and in a short time we will not Let’s not only have the Venezuela that one dreams of being classified to the World Cup, but also champion”, he declared, quoted in a note from the Presidential Press.

Conmebol is made up of the national associations of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

