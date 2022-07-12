Young Argentine dies after shooting during a soccer match | News

Argentine authorities reported on Monday the death of an 18-year-old by firearm and other people who were injured after a match between Club Luján and Leandro N. Alem.

CMIO.org in sequence:

European justice will start hearings on Super League football

The young man, who was identified as Joaquín Coronel, had received a bullet wound in the chest area and after being hospitalized and operated on, he died. The dispute between the clubs of the Province of Buenos Aires Luján and Leandro N. Alem was part of the closing tournament between the teams of the first division C in the Municipal Stadium of Luján.

Local media indicated that 14 minutes into the game, the referee suspended the game for a few minutes to appease the spirits since an explosive was thrown at the Luján bench.

After that decision, some of the fans left the facility and there were clashes with stones between the fans of the two teams, who were attacked by the Police with rubber bullets, according to local media.

Other platforms indicated that the shots came from a white truck with supporters of the Leandro N. Alem team, who also tried to forcefully enter the stadium in the midst of the riots.

For its part, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) condemned the acts of violence that occurred outside the Municipal Stadium of Luján and will collaborate with the corresponding investigation.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source