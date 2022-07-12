President of Uruguay reflects a disapproval of 42% | News

At least 42 percent of Uruguayans disapprove of the management of President Luis Lacalle Pou, revealed on Monday a study carried out by the pollster of that country, Usina de Percepción Ciudadana.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Uruguayan unions strike against neoliberal measures

The data was collected between Monday June 24 and Friday June 27 in a sample of 400 people over 18 years of age, and showed that only 38 percent of Uruguayans approve of the presidential performance, but 18 percent neither approve nor disapproves of it.

The pollster ensures that the results continue the trend that began last April, when the assessment of Lacalle Pou’s work “entered negative territory.” From a contextual point of view, in that period the health emergency due to Covid-19 ended and the referendum was held to repeal the Law of Urgent Consideration.

#ElPopularUy | ������������������������: ���������� ���� ���������� � ��� ������������������́�� ������������������ �������� ������ ������������ ������������������ �������� ������ �������� ������ �� ������������́�� ��⁣ pic.twitter.com/cTqcvmtCqE

– The Popular (@Elpopularuy)

July 11, 2022

Based on the socioeconomic level of the respondents, the study reveals that in the low and medium groups there is disapproval of the president’s management calculated at 40 and 45 percent, respectively, in contrast to 48 percent of those included. in the investigation that they approve and belong to a high stratum.

The comparison of disapproval by region showed that in Montevideo -the capital- it is 45 percent, positioning itself as the highest, while in the interior of Uruguay it is 39 percent. The approval of the presidential performance, for its part, is also higher in the interior regions with 40 percent, than in Montevideo with 36 percent.

The Usina de Percepción Ciudadana also announced that the image of the current vice president, Beatriz Argimón, has negative evaluations, since 39 percent of those surveyed disapprove of her management, 22 percent describe it as bad and 17 as very bad.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source