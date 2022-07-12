Nicaragua and China promote actions to implement the FTA | News

The governments of Nicaragua and China promoted this Monday actions to implement the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which would mean boosting the economy of the Central American country.

As part of the initialed mechanisms that strengthen relations between both nations, the Early Harvest Agreement was signed; whose objective is to exchange export and import goods, with preferential tariffs.

In this sense, the sectors of harnesses for vehicles, textiles and beef and bovine meat stand out; in addition to seafood, vegetables and rum as other fundamental products.

Meanwhile, imports, according to the Nicaraguan Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce, José Bermúdez, would initially concentrate on plants and flowers, garlic, sweet corn, tuna, confectionery products, pasta, bakery products, supplies for the production, truck tires, textile raw materials and toys.

In this regard, Deputy Wilfredo Navarro told local media that the Early Harvest Agreement would mean for Nicaragua to grow its exports to China by some 100 million dollars in products with zero percent tariffs.

To which he added that “the technical support from China is going to lead us to increase our production, the demand that that country has is going to force Nicaragua to produce more, it also brings with it a host of investments from Chinese companies in this country.”

Similarly, both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the Joint Commission for Trade and Investment Economic Cooperation.

Which plans to expand cooperation within the framework of the economic belt of the Silk Road and the maritime route of the 21st century; and actively develop exchange and cooperation in development planning in that scenario.

This year, exports have had a favorable dynamism for Nicaragua. Between the January-May period, 3,151 million dollars were registered for this concept, which represents a year-on-year increase of 19.1 percent.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



