Paraguayan truckers mobilize for fuel prices | News

The Paraguayan truckers union mobilized this Monday as part of a new day of protests against high fuel prices, established by the government of President Mario Abdo Benítez.

The representative of the Federation of Truckers, Isaías Acosta, demanded the reduction of fuel rates not only for the sector, but for all consumers.

The Paraguayan union leader also recognized that at a time when the rate of hydrocarbons in the international market is decreasing, it is still rising in the South American nation.

��”We will leave between 100 and 500 trucks per route at 20km per hour. We will arrive in the capital on Wednesday”

Another of the reasons given by the trade unionist states that the truckers are also asking for the release of five of their colleagues, who are in prison because, according to the State, there was alleged extortion against him.

With the idea of ​​contemplating the rights of other people, he explained that the purpose of the peaceful protests is to move with some 600 vehicles “at a snail’s pace” to Routes One and Two, the two main roads that connect with Asunción, the capital.

According to local media, the Federation of Truckers declared that in the event that the Government does not respond to the measures that they demand, they will initiate a national strike; with no set dates.





