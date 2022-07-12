Panamanians announce continuation of strike due to insufficient government proposal | News

The Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs) affirmed this Monday night that the strike continues after rejecting the announcement by President Laurentino Cortizo about the freezing of the price of fuel and 10 products of the basic basket.

Saúl Méndez, general secretary of Suntracs, one of the unions that called for the strike, considered the government proposal insufficient and assured that the pressure measures will be maintained.

“Tomorrow (this Tuesday) we are going to carry out the actions that we are proposing in the morning hours, the march in the afternoon hours and on Wednesday there will be a strike throughout the country in the 24-hour construction sector if there are no convincing answers to the needs that the people have,” said Méndez.

“We have proposed a list of 32 points and the Government has not referred to the rest of the points that we have stated and naturally we will be here again,” he asserted in reference to the request to lower the prices of medicines and freeze all the products of the basic food basket, among others.

In a message on national television, the Panamanian president said that the price of fuel will be frozen at 3.95 balboas (the same figure in dollars) per gallon (3.8 liters).

President @NitoCortizo announced to the country that the price of fuel will be frozen at B/.3.95 per gallon for private vehicles, and summoned the #CabinetCouncil to approve tomorrow a Decree that will freeze the price of 10 additional products of the Basic Basket. pic.twitter.com/GXAUn6Vhc8

— Presidency of Panama (@presidenciapma)

July 12, 2022

Likewise, Cortizo indicated that in the next few hours a decree will be approved with the aim of stopping the increase in the prices of 10 products of the basic basket.

“One of the problems that hit Panamanians, and the world, is the rise in fuel prices and its consequences” in other basic consumer items, the official mentioned, adding that this was the reason for having installed a work with popular sectors to find “concrete and feasible solutions”.

However, the general secretary of Suntracs lamented the fact that the Government and Cortizo “have not taken the necessary steps to steer the failed economic policy that has raged against the majority of the Panamanian people.”

“This gross speculation on the prices of medicine, food, electricity and now fuel is not because of the war in Ukraine. These prices have been rising indiscriminately at the national level on a permanent basis and we are demanding to lower prices, freeze them”, he mentioned.

Méndez stressed that they have raised the need for a general increase in wages “to give our people purchasing power, but the government of Mr. Cortizo has not wanted to dialogue with the representatives of the alliance.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



