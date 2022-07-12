Dominican MP reveals more evidence of corruption in Medusa Case | News

The Public Ministry of the Dominican Republic unveiled this Monday new evidence on the corruption case called the Medusa Case, which involves the former Attorney General of the Republic Jean Alain Rodríguez as the main defendant.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Annual Literature Awards Announced in the Dominican Republic

In the file prepared by the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), which involves 63 people involved in Jean Alain’s network, it alludes to a million-dollar project to monitor, persecute and attack journalists and influencers who considered his detractors.

According to the investigations, the former attorney general hired people to perform “fictitious or phantom functions”, in exchange for the return of 85 to 90 percent of the assigned salaries; and illicitly collect funds to pay for his communication strategy through false accounts of attacks on journalists, promotion and construction of his presidential image.

For this, some two million dollars from the Attorney General’s Fund were earmarked for financing under the typical action modality of a coalition of officials.

This crime is added to that of fictitious investments in his affidavit of assets, as the company attests to the company Jurisvent & Abogados, which he changed the name of, disassociated it from and placed it under the management of his sister Ariadne Rodríguez to carry out money laundering. active.

This “for the purpose of acquiring luxurious goods and making national and international bank transfers on behalf of the companies,” according to the accusatory file against those involved in the Medusa case.

“This legal entity lent its name to acquire assets from the serious offense of fraud against the State, unjustified enrichment, embezzlement, bribery, prevarication, influence peddling harming the State,” Pepca details in his report.

In this way, Jean Alain acquired sumptuous real estate, motor vehicles, luxurious boats, works of art and jewelry, concealing their origin and without transparency mechanisms regarding their origin, to which is added the irregular appropriation of four firearms.

Likewise, it set at an amount close to 150,000 dollars their expenses for trips abroad made together with relatives and close friends, an amount also covered with funds from the Attorney General’s Office; and which were paid to the company Global Tours & Tavels SRL, under the concept of vehicle rental to supervise the construction of La Nueva Victoria.

The head of Pepca, magistrate Wilson Camacho, explained that there are more than 3,500 pieces of evidence and more than 400 witnesses on Operation Medusa as a cause that includes crimes of fraud against the state, bribery, money laundering, electronic crimes, document falsification and theft. identity, coalition of officials, among others; and it is considered to be the largest corruption case in the history of the Dominican Republic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source