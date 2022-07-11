Paraguay doubles the number of Covid-19 cases in a week | News

The Paraguayan health authorities reported with extreme concern the considerable increase in coronavirus infections during the last week, with double those quantified in the previous one.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Inflationary increase reported in Paraguay in the first semester

In epidemiological week 26, the local medical services took 44,401 samples, of which 12,985 were positive, with 17 deaths from this cause.

According to the periodic part of the Ministry of Health, 368 patients remain hospitalized. Of them, nine remain in intensive care units.

Report #COVID19 l June 26 to July 2 (Epidemiological Week 26)

��We processed 44,401 samples (week 26). Positive: 12,985 (week 26).

��Total confirmed: 673,829.

��Deceased: 17 (week 26). Total deaths: 19,036. pic.twitter.com/aiGkhwpOE5

– Ministry of Health (@msaludpy)

July 8, 2022

The director of Health Surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, explained to the press that the situation is in line with what is happening in his geographical region, especially due to its proximity to Brazil where they suffer from similar growth rates.

Similarly, the official admitted that the situation is complex in all demarcations of the country. There are 17 districts with very high community transmission, including the capital, Asunción.

For this reason, he stressed, we call on the population to be vaccinated with the complete scheme, plus complementary doses, to reduce hospitalizations, avoid serious and critical conditions.

Paraguay exhibits a cumulative of 673,829 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 19,036 deaths due to the disease.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source