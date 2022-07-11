Bolivia announces construction of fertilizer plant | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, signed the agreement for the construction of a fertilizer production plant in order to guarantee the security and food sovereignty of the South American country.

Arce participated this Saturday in the signing of the contract for the construction of the granular fertilizer plant in Cochabamba, which will require more than 33 million Bolivians and will guarantee food production.

The Bolivian Company for the Industrialization of Hydrocarbons and the construction company Sur Energy SRL Donec signed the contract for the construction of the Cochabamba Granulated Fertilizer Production Plant (NPK).

The head of state stressed that this project will strengthen the national agricultural sector, will allow production costs to be reduced, will prevent the flight of foreign currency and will guarantee food sovereignty.

“It is not (…) an isolated plant that is out there aimlessly, this plant is part of this national strategy to improve agricultural productivity and become a country that is self-sufficient in the production and consumption of its own food, that is, to reach security with food sovereignty”, he said.

“When we were in the electoral campaign in 2020, we made a diagnosis of the economic situation of our country,” said the president.

“At that time, the fundamental concern was the (Covid-19) pandemic, health, education, but mainly the concern about the national economy.”

“This diagnosis clearly highlighted the low productivity of the land, which is manifested by neighboring countries that have higher productivity and therefore compete with international market prices,” said the head of state.

Given this context, industrialization with import substitution was quickly incorporated into the Government Plan, with a view to reducing production costs and to stop depending on the foreign purchase of inputs that harm the Bolivian trade balance.

It was also identified that one of the most widely used products with a high imported component was fertilizers, which today are used in the production of the agricultural sector.

“Therefore, we include in our Government Program this matter of industrialization with import substitution, in the understanding that Bolivia has enormous potential and natural resources that can be industrialized and that can generate these products that we are importing, such as fertilizers. ”, said Maple.

The lack of grain production is causing all countries to dedicate themselves to the same thing and that means a greater demand for fertilizers, seeds and others on the planet, he commented.

He highlighted the reactivation of the Urea and Ammonia Plant, which is one of the components for fertilizing the land, and assured that the new plant will provide new chemical elements of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, which are the most important for agricultural production.

The president said that the new plant will be of singular importance because it will be possible to determine the percentage component of each of the chemical elements based on each fertile or non-fertile land in the country.





