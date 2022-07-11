Bolsonaro sympathizer assassinates Lula’s party leader in Brazil | News

A police officer shot and killed Marcelo Arruda, a member of the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT), when the victim was celebrating his 50th birthday, while the officer shouted slogans in favor of the current president and also a candidate, Jair Bolsonaro.

The tragedy occurred in the southern city of Foz de Iguazú, in the western region of Paraná. at the hands of the federal penitentiary agent Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who first showed up at the scene and after 20 minutes, returned armed and began to shoot the PT leader, whose party was held with an agenda dedicated to the PT and Lula.

Arruda, who was a guard for the municipality of Foz de Iguazú, local treasurer of the PT and had been a candidate for vice mayor in the 2020 municipal elections, responded with his regulation weapon. Guaranho received five shots and had to be seriously hospitalized.

This Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, a man was arrested after launching a homemade explosive against the crowd that was waiting for the PT candidate for the Presidency of Brazil. Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, at a campaign event.

Due to this situation, the candidate used a bulletproof vest for the first time in an open act.

According to witness accounts: We heard his wife scream asking him to leave and he was very upset, with a lot of hate. Cursing the PT and saying that Bolsonaro would be elected. That Lula is a criminal and that all PT should die.

Marcelo was killed by two shots at close range. Before falling he managed to defend himself and fire three shots at Jorge José, who also died after being admitted to the hospital.

Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT, said: “Packed by a hate speech and dangerously armed by the current policy of the President of the Republic, which stimulates confrontation, conflict, attacking opponents, anyone adhering to this project of death and destruction comes transforming itself into an aggressor or murderer”.





