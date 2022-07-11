President Luis Arce highlights economic stability in Bolivia | News

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, highlighted this Sunday the policies promoted by the Executive that trigger economic stability, despite the geopolitical context marked by the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

“Despite the international crisis, Bolivia is the country with the most price stability in South America. As of June 2022 we have 1.2 percent inflation, the lowest in the continent,” pondered the head of state.

President Arce emphasized that the good economic results are based on the execution of a model based on respect for human rights and nature, “the application of our economic model allows us to once again be an example of economic management in the region.” , narrowed down

Recently, the president himself announced the creation of a fertilizer company which will contribute to food security, the project led by the Government will have an investment of 33 million Bolivian pesos (national currency).

“This plant represents a part of this national strategy to improve agricultural productivity and become a country that is self-sufficient in the production and consumption of its own food, that is, to achieve security with food sovereignty,” said the Bolivian president.





