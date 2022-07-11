A family is shot to death in western Honduras | News

Three people dead and two injured from the same family is the preliminary balance of a massacre with bullets reported in the Honduran department of Santa Bárbara, according to local media reports.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Co-intellectual author of the murder of Berta Cáceres is convicted in Honduras

In the afternoon of this Sunday, when the family was working on a pepper production farm in the community of Zarzal, a group of unknown individuals burst into the place to shoot them indiscriminately, the sources agree.

So far it is reported that the couple and their son died at the scene, while the two daughters were taken to a hospital seriously injured.

#RCVNews

Three members of a family murdered

The victims were identified as:

1)Joel Lopez Hernandez (father)

2) Elsa Hernandez (wife)

3)Fredy López Troches (son)

The triple crime happened in the community of Arenal, in Santa Bárbara. pic.twitter.com/qtO2mlmhd4

— Radio Cadena Voces (@RCVHonduras)

July 11, 2022

Even without many details, the authorities assume that the motive for the murder was a personal grudge.

Members of the Police Directorate of Investigations (DPI) appeared in the area to carry out the rigorous investigations.

It is said that the population is terrified because this would be the third multiple murder in the year for Santa Bárbara.

We firmly combat inherited insecurity. This Wednesday, together with the National Police and the Secretary of Security, we will launch in Santa Bárbara the Community Police program that will reach thousands of communities in the country. I condemn murders and massacres.

– Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ)

July 3, 2022

Until June 2022, Honduras reports a total of 22 massacres with a balance of 74 citizens killed in acts of extreme violence.

Statistics from the Secretary of Security of the Central American nation account for 1,747 people murdered throughout the national territory, with a preponderance for the departments of Cortés, Francisco Morazán and Olancho.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source