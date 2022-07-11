Shooting leaves three dead and 10 arrested in El Salvador | News

An alleged confrontation between gang members and police in El Salvador left at least three dead and 10 detained on Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

El Salvador adds almost 45,000 arrests under a state of emergency

“Three gang members died in the confrontation and more than 10 members of the MS13 structure were captured, including members, leaders and assassins,” Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro published on his social networks.

The National Civil Police (PNC) stated that the gang members died after attacking our teams and were identified as Nelson Omar Orellana, Francisco Antonio Larín and Jorge Leonidas Arias.

Another terrorist camp has been dismantled by our security forces in San Antonio del Monte, Sonsonate.

In the confrontation, three gang members died and more than 10 members of the MS13 structure with levels of homeboy, palabreros and gunmen were captured. pic.twitter.com/LCnWhcn3Vw

– Gustavo Villatoro ���� (@Vi11atoro)

July 10, 2022

The police agency indicated that the confrontation took place in a rural area of ​​the municipality of San Antonio del Monte, in the department of Sonsonate.

The Government of Nayib Bukele is in a war against the gangs, whose main basis is an exceptional regime, which suspends constitutional guarantees.

According to the Salvadoran government, since the state of emergency came into effect, around 45,000 people have been detained.

This is evidence of the overwhelming results obtained, since the beginning of the #GangWar.

With the help of God, the leadership of our President @nayibbukele and the support of honorable Salvadorans, we will continue to confront terrorists.���� pic.twitter.com/PplPzmXxGW

– Gustavo Villatoro ���� (@Vi11atoro)

July 8, 2022

The measure has been questioned by humanitarian organizations due to the more than 3,000 complaints of human rights violations registered, including arbitrary detentions and torture.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source