Arrested alleged perpetrator of the murder of Brazilian indigenists | News

The alleged intellectual author of the murder of indigenous leader Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips was arrested this Friday, according to the Brazilian Federal Police (PF).

The suspect, identified as Rubens Villar Coelho “vehemently denies any involvement in the crime,” the PF superintendent in Amazonas, Alexandre Fontes, told a press conference.

Villar Coelho assured that he only had a “commercial relationship” with the fishermen of Atalaya del Norte, where the two victims operated.

The Brazilian Federal Police in the state of Amazonas arrested a man, who is presumed to be the intellectual author of the murders of the indigenist Bruno Pereiro and the British journalist Dom Phillips, which occurred in that country on June 5.

One of the victims, Pereira, was leading a complaint process against the illegal mafias operating in the area, which, according to the Police, could have been a mitigating factor so that Villa, who was carrying out illegal fishing in the Javari Valley, wanted to silence him.

Last month the individuals Jeferson da Silva Lima and the brothers Amarildo and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira confessed their participation in the murder.

Chico Mendes, Bruno Pereira, Dom Phillips, Dorothy Stang and so many other heroes and heroines who lost their lives in the defense of the Amazon will never be exposed by the Brazilian people.

The Federal Police is investigating the case to confirm that those involved, along with the five in charge of hiding the body, are Villar employees.

Bruno Pereira was general coordinator of the area of ​​the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) for Isolated and Recently Contacted Indigenous Peoples and received death threats several times for his surveillance and activism against illegal mining and fishing.

#Brazil Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips were killed during an expedition in the Javarí Valley, Amazonas State, near the triple border with Peru and Colombia.

In 2021, murders in this area increased by 54%, associated with the presence of drug trafficking networks. pic.twitter.com/nL0sjXKder

Meanwhile, Dom Phillips was a journalist interested in the Amazon and Brazil who reported on the environmental crisis in the territory and the problems of the indigenous community.

The PF takes advantage of Villa’s arrest for false documents to speed up the investigation and demonstrate that he used fishing drug trafficking to launder drugs.





