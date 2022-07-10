Venezuelan prosecutor affirms that investigations into the Lanz case will continue | News

The Venezuelan Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, announced this Friday that he will continue the ongoing investigation into the murder of the revolutionary leader and professor Carlos Lanz, kidnapped on August 8, 2020 and later killed with a firearm.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office clarifies the murder of Carlos Lanz

In an interview for TeleSUR, the Venezuelan prosecutor pointed out that in the midst of the investigation carried out by the Public Ministry and other justice bodies, at least 12 people have been charged and deprived of liberty by the Fourth Control Court, highlighting the hearing last Thursday where the informer of the facts, Glen Castellanos, was prosecuted.

“The preliminary hearing just happened Thursday and Friday, now comes the 45 days to accuse and then everything else that implies the trial phase. We are barely in that process. It is not that the case was closed, it is not that the investigation,” said Tarek William Saab.

Tarek William Saab specified that one of the main keys to the investigation emerged after the interrogation of the Lanz family’s housekeeper for 20 years, Maryuri Acevedo, after being interviewed in the first phase of the investigation.

The prosecutor commented that in her statement, Maryuri Acevedo, provided a series of names that they considered relevant to put together a hypothesis about the kidnapping of Carlos Lanz, which from the first phase of the process, the Public Ministry promoted, which was to investigate in the sector family and friends of the revolutionary leader.

Tarek Saab highlighted that from the first phases of the investigation, the wife of Carlos Lanz, Maxiorisol Cumare, and her close circle blocked and hindered the proceedings to clarify the crime.

“In all the psychiatric tests it appeared that Mayi Cumare and her close circle were lying, hiding information, contradicting themselves in the departure times of that Saturday, August 8 (…) The prosecutors investigated why she lied about this and that.”

In the interview, the Venezuelan prosecutor stated that in the second phase of the investigations, the committee to search for Carlos Lanz, led by Mayi Cumare together with Tito Viloria, another of those accused of the crime, had the intention of hindering the work of the Ministry Public and launch a matrix to give a political motive to something that did not have a political motive.

Tarek William Saab recalled that the committee blamed the Venezuelan State for the crime “they did not point out anything at all because it was a lie for one, to hinder our work, believing that they were going to inhibit the progress of the investigation by the Public Ministry; to distract the attention of the real motive that we were investigating, which had economic overtones (…) but what we did not see anywhere was that it could have been political”.

Prosecutor Venezuela @TarekWiliamSaab on the investigation of the murder of Carlos Lanz. He denounces that the so-called "Search Committee" initially inferred the involvement of the CIA and the Israeli Mosad in the case, and later accused, without evidence, state agents.

– EsNoticia teleSUR (@EsNoticia_tlSUR)

July 9, 2022

The prosecutor revealed that after questioning housewife Maryori Acevedo, she revealed that Mayi Cumare had two lovers, Glen Castellanos and Oliver (Medina), and said that they always spent time at home, worked with her.

This information offered by Acevedo leads to the interrogation of Glen Castellanos who confesses to the crime and blames Mayi Cumare as the intellectual author of the crime.

Tarek William Saab reported that Glen Castellanos revealed a possible investigation theory, by exposing the shady corruption deals that Cumare had and the permanent fights with Carlos Lanz due to her corrupt behavior.

“In subsequent interrogations he says more things; he is already assuming that he is not just an informer knowing something about the cell phone (…) She (Cumare) is the intellectual author,” added prosecutor William Saab.

According to the prosecutor, Castellanos had said that Lanz’s wife had contacted him three months before the event because of her contacts and stated that the contract was with the assassins who executed Carlos Lanz.

Carlos Lanz was part of the Armed Forces of National Liberation and their political arm, the PRV-Ruptura movement, since the mid-1960s.

Since 1985 he dedicated himself to teaching and training left-wing cadres. It is considered that he made contributions to the theoretical and political foundations of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), both because of his militant example of life, and because of his research on unconventional warfare and psychological operations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



