Who were the heroes of Argentine independence? | News

In 1816, two fundamental events converged for the history of Argentina and, by extension, for all of South America: the declaration of Independence and the final organization of the continental plan by General José de San Martín, who would be the guarantor of that independence and would carry it beyond the United Provinces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Who were the main protagonists of the Battle of Carabobo?

The events of 1816 came after the first wave of the Junta in Latin America, starting in 1810, in which the Hispanic colonies from New Spain (Mexico) to Río La Plata (Argentina) declared their separation from the Government installed in Madrid, after the invasion Napoleon, who imposed his brother José as Hispanic king.

However, after the defeat of Napoleon, Spain had freed itself from the French and King Ferdinand VII, the highest expression of despotic absolutism, had returned to the throne and was preparing to recover the American territories that were in the hands of the revolutionaries. The royalist army had begun to advance throughout the region, defeating part of the American independence movements.

Faced with this situation, the United Provinces of Río La Plata, an alliance emanating from the Board of May 1810, decided what to do in the face of the realistic danger. The General Constituent Congress of the United Provinces in South America met in San Miguel de Tucumán to iron out rough edges between Buenos Aires and the provinces, since their relations had deteriorated.

On July 9, 1816, the representatives signed the “Declaration of the Independence of the United Provinces in South America”, in which they affirmed the will to “vest itself with the high character of a free and independent nation from King Ferdinand VII, his successors and metropolis “, as well as “all other foreign domination”.

The congress, all men, made up of 29 deputies was headed by Francisco Narciso de Laprida, deputy for San Juan; Mariano Boedo, deputy for Salta; José Mariano Serrano, deputy for Charcas and Juan José Paso, deputy for Buenos Aires. However, José de San Martín, the most outstanding of the heroes of the independence war, does not appear on the list.

José de San Martín, born in 1778, is one of the two great liberators of the American continent, along with Simón Bolívar, and his name and actions transcended beyond his country, since he had a decisive participation in the independence of Chile (together with Bernardo O’Higgins) and Peru (together with Bolívar).

After organizing the Army of the Andes, he crossed the mountain range and crowned the emancipation of Chile, in the battles of Chacabuco and Maipú. With a fleet organized and financed by Chile, and after receiving instructions from the Senate of Santiago, he attacked the center of Spanish power in South America, the city of Lima, and declared the independence of Peru in 1821.

He ended his career in arms after the Interview of Guayaquil with Simón Bolívar, in 1822, where he ceded his army and the goal of completing the liberation of Peru, after which he retired to Europe, where he died in 1850.

Manuel Belgrano, born in 1770 in Buenos Aires, had participated in the defense of the city against the English attempts of 1806 and 1807. After the Congress of Tucumán, his name transcends because in 1812 he created the Argentine flag in the city of Rosario. He commanded the Army of the North and managed to sign a confederal treaty with Paraguay for his emancipation.

Among the most relevant of the Argentine heroes is Martín de Güemes, one of the strongest and most combative soldiers who starred in the independence process, he exercised the governorship of Salta for six years, from which he starred in numerous combats against royalist troops and even, at the end of his life, in the civil war.

Juana Azurduy was an Upper Peruvian (what is now Bolivia) who, together with her husband, Manuel Padilla, recruited indigenous soldiers for the patriotic forces, participated in the expeditions to Upper Peru and in the so-called “republiquetas war”; period during which the war took her husband from her and four of her five children. In 2015, the then Argentine president Cristina Fernández conferred on him the rank of general of the National Army.

María Loreto Sánchez de Peón Frías, from Salta, organized a network of women spies at the service of the Güemes guerrillas in the face of successive royalist invasions of the cities of Salta and Jujuy, whose task contributed to wearing down the enemy and frustrating their plans.

And for her part, María Remedios Valle, along with her sister, her mother and her aunt, joined the group called “Las Niñas de Ayohuma”, made up of Afro-Argentine women who assisted the wounded and fought in the Army of the North (the Army of the North). San Martín), whose soldiers called her “mother of the country”.

These men and women are just a sample of those who, from the leading role or clandestinely, were essential in achieving the first independence of Argentina.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source