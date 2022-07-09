Mexico exceeds 32,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours | News

Mexico reported 32,569 infections by Covid-19 on Friday, this being the highest number of daily cases since last February 10, according to a report from the Ministry of Health.

In its usual Daily Technical Communiqué, the government entity specified that 46 deaths were reported in the last day and 213,000 patients remain active throughout the national territory, with an average age of 38 years and a slight predominance of women (52.5 percent). ).

During the entire pandemic period, Mexico accumulates 6,217,788 positive cases and 326,022 deaths from coronavirus, according to the report, with the highest incidence in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Nuevo León and Guanajuato.

Some publications assure that there is a worrying upward trend with a daily average of 21,516 infections and excess mortality associated with the disease, according to forecasts, which some already call “The fifth wave”.

Meanwhile, the health authorities recognize the impossibility of censusing those infected with maximum precision, so all those suspected of viral respiratory diseases are taken into account.

The government continues to develop an extensive campaign for the correct use of the mask, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and ventilation of spaces.

During the past day, 1,047,063 new cases of Covid-19 and some 1,500 deaths from this cause were identified in the world, with a fatality rate of 1.2 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



