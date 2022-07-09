Costa Rica declares a national emergency due to the rains | News

Costa Rica entered a state of national emergency this Friday by order of the country’s president, Rodrigo Chaves, to repair damage caused by storm Bonnie and rainfall.

More than 3,500 people evacuated in Costa Rica before Bonnie’s passage

“Thank God, Storm Bonnie did not cause the damage it was expected to cause. At that time we believed that the damage was more manageable,” said the president.

Rodrigo Chaves indicated that around 276 affected houses and 151 landslides were reported, located in the North Zone, which need the urgent attention of the repair brigades.

You know what? As a government we have decided to declare an emergency due to the consequences of tropical storm Bonnie and the climatic phenomena that the country has faced.

The president declared that “it is not worth waiting” since “the people, the people, commerce and industry need (the) country to move.”

“These highways must be opened, the 151 landslides in the Northern Zone must be repaired immediately,” the head of government called.

The rains persist causing landslides and landslides in the country that obstruct public and vehicular roads such as Route 32.

More than three thousand victims were transferred to shelters to protect them from the ravages of the storm, including minors who are cared for by psychologists and social workers who help them process the impact of this phenomenon that affected their homes

This measure was also signed by the Minister of the Presidency, Natalia Díaz, and aims to mobilize all the forces involved in the recovery efforts.





