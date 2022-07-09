Former Mexican President Luis Echeverría dies at the age of 100 | News

The former president of Mexico, Luis Echeverría Álvarez, ruler of the country from 1970 to 1976 and identified as one of those responsible for the student massacres of October 2, 1968 in Tlatelolco and June 10, 1971 in the streets of Mexico City He passed away early this Saturday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Murder case of former Mexican presidential candidate reopened

Local press outlets recall that Echeverría was investigated and put on trial for genocide in the 1968 case, although the case concluded judicially in 2009, with a resolution that exonerated him and pointed out that his predecessor in the Presidency of the Republic was solely responsible for it. , Gustavo Diaz Ordaz.

According to the accusation, Echeverría “was the conceiver and preparer who intentionally, knowingly, in his capacity as Secretary of the Interior during the government of then President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, in the company of other high-ranking officials, forged a plan to partially destroy the national group opposed to the government called the National Strike Council (CNH), made up of students and sympathizers of the 1968 student movement”.

He was key in the student massacres of October 2 and July 10, 1971. During his mandate, the so-called dirty war took place. Opponents were repressed and persecuted. many missing pic.twitter.com/tVGLQS0CYe

– Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR)

July 9, 2022

Furthermore, in relation to the 1971 case, a 2005 court decision put an end to any possibility of criminally prosecuting in Mexico the masterminds and perpetrators of the June 10 massacre in the Mexican capital.

The Echeverría government sought to diversify trade and the sources of technology and financing. Throughout his tenure, the rate of inflation grew to 27 percent per year. In his last government report, he announced a sharp devaluation of the peso against the dollar, the first in more than two decades.

At the age of 100, this Friday, Luis Echeverría, who ruled Mexico between 1970 and 1976, died. His death took place in house arrest. Echeverria was the only former president who has been tried for genocide and crimes against humanity pic.twitter.com/YQXAFSBft3

– Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR)

July 9, 2022

Once his presidential term ended, he was appointed Mexico’s ambassador to UNESCO in Paris until 1979.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent “respectful condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Luis Echeverría Álvarez,” he said on his Twitter account.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source