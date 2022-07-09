Lula heads event for democracy and against hunger | News

The former president and candidate for the Together for Brazil coalition, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, heads this Saturday an electoral pre-campaign event in Sao Paulo, whose central theme is the defense of democracy and the fight against hunger, two of the axes of the program of Government promoted in his day by the PT leader.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Arrested alleged perpetrator of the murder of Brazilian indigenists

Lula is accompanied by the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, appointed as a candidate for the Vice Presidency, and Saturday’s event is part of his tour of Brazil to strengthen the national reconstruction movement Let’s Go Together for Brazil, with which they will present themselves to the elections of October 2022.

This act takes place after visiting Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and Thursday and is attended by the city’s mayor, José de Filippi Júnior, historic leader of the Workers’ Party (PT).

In his speech, the former president pointed out that his “history is confused with the history of Diadema. I came for the first time in 1969. The only paved street was Av. Antonio Piranga. This city was the first to have the courage to elect a mayor metallurgical”.

Lula also denounced that “we have a worse country than in 2003”, when he first came to the Brazilian Presidency and pointed out, to support his affirmations that “inflation and unemployment are higher. The union categories are making deals below of inflation. And our solution is to put the poor in the budget and the rich in income tax.”

Eu vim pra São Paulo for cause of fome. 70 years later, and after the PT has finished as a fome in the country, now 33 thousand Brazilians are going to sleep without having to eat. How is it explained in a country that is the third largest producer of food in the world?

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

July 9, 2022

In the same direction, the former president specified that “after the Workers’ Party put an end to hunger in the country, now 33 million Brazilians go to sleep without having to eat” and asked “How is this explained in a country that is the third largest food producer in the world?

He also criticized the policies developed by the current president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, and blamed him for the current crisis that the South American giant is experiencing.

Lula, according to the polls, is the favorite to win the presidential elections next October.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source