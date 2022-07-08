Latin America

Panama will maintain the use of masks in classrooms | News

The Ministry of Education of Panama communicated this Thursday that the mandatory use of the sanitary mask against Covid-19 will be maintained in classrooms, given the recommendations guided by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Teachers strike against high cost of living in Panama

Public and private educational centers must comply with the measure, including teaching and administrative staff.

The decision was announced a week before the entry into force of the government decree on the elimination of the mandatory use of the mask, as a health measure by Covid-19, in open and closed spaces from next July 11.

In this sense, the authorities specified that the elimination of the measure will be applied gradually, after taking into consideration several factors to prevent the risk of contagion by the disease in educational centers.

As of Monday, July 11, 2022, the sanitary measure of the mandatory use of the mask in open and closed spaces is lifted, except for:

✅ Public and private health facilities.
✅ Food outlets.
✅ Means of public transport. pic.twitter.com/mdX1yBWV7W

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)
July 7, 2022

“It is of the utmost importance to assess the interrelation between the members of the educational community, the periods of time within the classrooms and their ventilation, the number of infections in the community, large groups with little distance, among others,” he pointed out. the body.

He also added that ensuring the development of these parameters is essential to prevent the risk of the appearance of infectious diseases from arising and urged that the protocols of the biosafety committees in schools be kept up to date.

Among the measures established to prevent the spread of the virus is raising awareness in the educational community in general about the importance of going to health posts for any symptoms associated with the flu, Covid-19 or monkeypox.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

