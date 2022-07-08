They warn about manipulation of the right to divide Bolivia | News

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, warned this Thursday that the right is trying to manipulate various union sectors in order to divide and generate destabilization in the country.

During the Great Concentration for the Trade Union Unity Pact, in the city of Santa Cruz, the president stressed that “the right always uses and manipulates some brothers. We always see characters through the media who claim to represent the guild family”.

The Bolivian head of state lamented “that some make themselves used, manipulated by the right to divide and disorient the popular movement.”

It is a pleasure to be with our union sisters and brothers from Santa Cruz, in the Great Concentration for the Union Unity Pact of #Santa Cruz. Today, the guild family is giving an important teaching of unity. We fully understand your needs, thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/CiJHqOShOL

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

July 7, 2022

Arce spoke about the leaders delivered to the right who have deceived the union family. “Today is the time to show the unity of our social organizations, because if the union family is united, the government is strong and remains,” he asserted.

Likewise, President Arce stated that “the recipe for defeating the right-wing coup is unity” of social organizations and institutions.

On the other hand, the head of state commented that “we have promoted the Union Protection Law, which is in the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, it has come from your initiative”, in order to provide guarantees to the sector, “it recognizes the right to having housing, health, retirement, all of that is recognized in the bill”.





