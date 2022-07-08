Record interannual inflation increase in Costa Rica | News

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) of Costa Rica recorded this Thursday that the country’s inflation rate rose to 10.6 percent between July 2021 and June 2022, the highest since 2009.

The entity specified that the interannual inflationary rate of last June is only surpassed by that registered in April 2009, of 11.75 percent. The INEC revealed that the accumulated inflation from January to June was 7.35 percent, the highest recorded in the last five years.

Likewise, he pointed out that in this same month the general index was 110,894 points; while the monthly variation of the Consumer Price Index (IPC) reached 1.78 percent, generated by transportation and food prices; as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The INEC stressed that of the 289 goods and services that make up the CPI, 69 percent increased, 19 percent decreased and 12 percent remained stable.

According to the institute, the goods and services with the greatest positive effect on the monthly variation in inflation were gasoline, oil and new automobiles.

On the other hand, packaged telecommunications services, sour lemons and avocados influenced the drop in the inflation rate.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



