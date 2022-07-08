Government and indigenous dialogue tables implemented in Ecuador | News

The Government of Ecuador and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) formed this Thursday ten technical tables to address the main demands of the indigenous movements, after the general strike extended for three weeks in that country.

After more than five hours of meeting in Quito, the first negotiating tables that will be installed next day 13 and will hold work meetings with a frequency of ten days, will analyze fuel subsidies; and the moratorium on the debts of the financial system.

In addition, issues associated with productive promotion will be discussed; employment and labor rights; energy and natural resources; collective rights and higher education; protection of national investments; controlled of marketing; access to health; and security.

#ATTENTION | From next July 13, the 90 days begin to run, so that the Government and the indigenous movement deal with the 10 points signed in the peace agreement, affirms the Minister of Government, @panchojimenezs and specifies that 10 thematic tables have been established.

July 7, 2022

July 7, 2022

The Minister of Government, Francisco Jiménez, expressed in this sense that “there have been a series of coincidences on the need to advance in this dialogue. There has been no major problem in reaching agreements on the working methodology.”

Meanwhile, the president of CONAIE, Leonidas Iza, highlighted the fact that the work methodology has been approved, which will be consulted with its bases: “there are substantial issues that we must deepen, and others that will not happen solely or exclusively with the agenda of the Executive, but has to do with other functions of the State”.

Iza pointed out as one of them the collective rights, which involve the Council of the Judiciary, the Prosecutor’s Office and other entities.

This was one of the main agreements reached last week that put an end to the anti-government protests over the cost of living and that left, due to state repression, a balance of at least six people dead.

The table must be installed at the headquarters of the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference (CEE) and it will determine the roadmap of the dialogues during the 90 days established in the agreement.

However, the day before, the Government of Guillermo Lasso said that it hoped that the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference would make the proposal of the methodology to be applied in the process.

For its part, the EEC, in a note prior to the start of the talks, said: “We trust that this process of dialogue, discernment and decision-making will help us build together an Ecuador of fraternity, justice, equity.”

One day after June 30, when the “Act for Peace” was signed, which made it possible to end 18 consecutive days of demonstrations, the two central points of the agreement were finalized, which are the reduction in the price of subsidized fuels and the repeal of of the decree promoting oil activity.

The fight continues ����

The forcefulness of #NationalPao2022 has significant achievements. Guillermo Lasso never sat down at the dialogue table, he appeared on television networks, but his government was forced to respond to the people.

We will return millions, long live the social struggle. pic.twitter.com/f2pZN9I7m8

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

June 30, 2022

In the next three months, delegates from the Government and the indigenous and peasant movements will also deal with the rest of the points of the list of ten demands, such as the cancellation of overdue debts for peasant families of up to 10,000 dollars.

The president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, pointed out that the protests were not only about the fuel issue, since “one of the determining factors in any mobilization is poverty and inequality.”

During the strike days, seven people died, six of them civilians and one member of the Armed Forces; To which are added 331 wounded and 152 detainees; in addition to 269 judicial processes related to the mobilizations opened by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office.





