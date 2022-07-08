Lula da Silva stresses the need to re-humanize Brazil | News

The former president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who seeks to reach the Government again in the general elections next October, affirmed this Thursday in a pre-campaign ceremony held in the city of Rio de Janeiro, that it is necessary to re-humanize the country. .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Lula leads with a wide margin the intention to vote in Brazil

In the great act of support for his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic by the Workers’ Party (PT), Lula stressed: “We need to return to humanize this country. This country has to want books and not weapons.”

“This country has to want love and not hate (…) it has to want jobs, salaries, and that is what we will do,” said Lula Da Silva, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, during the massive event held shortly less than three months before the elections take place.

In the activity held in the Cinelândia square, the former president recognized that the state of Rio de Janeiro must be one of the priorities of those who govern the country.

“I am aware and I doubt that the state of Rio has received in its entire history from any president of the Republic the amount of resources that we have put here. Why did we do this? Because Rio is very important for Brazil and not only can it come out in the newspapers for the death of the poor, of the people of the favelas. One of the main reasons for the violence is the absence of the State in fulfilling its function,” he said.

The former president of Brazil, reflecting on the violence in the country, valued that “if people had work, if they had quality schools, if they had quality health, if they had a recreation area, if they had culture, if they had good water , sanitation, there would not be even half the violence that there is in Rio de Janeiro”.

Lula da Silva, who heads all the voter intention polls for the elections scheduled for next October 2, stressed that “we have to think with our hearts.”

✊���� MST opens the falas no ato da Cinelândia waving more than 20 thousand pessoas. Luana Aguiar, from the Direção do Movimento, placed the central task for this year: elect Lula (@lulaoficial) president and Marcelo Freixo (@marcelofreixo), governor to rescue or RJ.

Photos: Ian Ribeiro pic.twitter.com/1vIC20TbdZ

– Official MST (@MST_Oficial)

July 7, 2022

For his part, the candidate in Rio, Marcelo Freixo, who supports Lula da Silva, stated that “this square is drenched in hope. We are not only going to win the elections, we are going to change the history of Rio”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source